Surveillance Cameras To Be Installed At Railway Crossing Gates For Reducing Human Errors, Minimise Accidents

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Railways is installing surveillance cameras at crossing gates across the rail network to reduce human error, minimise accidents, and maintain smooth train operations.

As per Railways officials, it has a plan to preserve data from these cameras for further analysis of any safety breach of vehicles or accidents occurred due to unauthorised entry on tracks. Vulnerable spots are being identified where these CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance and monitoring.

North Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer, Captain Shashi Kiran told ETV Bharat, "The Railways has installed CCTV cameras for surveillance at busy crossing gates for monitoring because some time vehicles unauthorised cross the gate and come on track which poses danger for accident, people damage boom barriers or any other unauthorised activity at that place. In fact, the Railways is identifying the vulnerable spots of tracks where these camera provisions are to be made for increasing the security."

North Eastern Railway CPRO, Pankaj Singh, told ETV Bharat, "The Railway has already installed 25 surveillance cameras in the first phase at such level crossings where heavy vehicles often pass through there. Other places are being identified to install cameras for enhancing safety and security of trains as well as passengers."

The initiative is part of Railway's broader strategy to surveillance at major intersections, enhances vigilance, speeds up emergency responses and supports data driven safety management.

"In a significant step toward enhancing passenger safety and ensuring seamless train operations, the Railways has undertaken installation of high-resolution cameras to eliminate risks associated with train movement at level crossings. These are enabling railway staff to proactively manage gate operations and prevent potential hazards, like unauthorised access or obstruction by vehicles," Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed.