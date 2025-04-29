Surveillance Cameras To Be Installed At Railway Crossing Gates For Reducing Human Errors, Minimise Accidents

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Railways is installing surveillance cameras at crossing gates across the rail network to reduce human error, minimise accidents, and maintain smooth train operations.
As per Railways officials, it has a plan to preserve data from these cameras for further analysis of any safety breach of vehicles or accidents occurred due to unauthorised entry on tracks. Vulnerable spots are being identified where these CCTV cameras will be installed for surveillance and monitoring.
North Western Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer, Captain Shashi Kiran told ETV Bharat, "The Railways has installed CCTV cameras for surveillance at busy crossing gates for monitoring because some time vehicles unauthorised cross the gate and come on track which poses danger for accident, people damage boom barriers or any other unauthorised activity at that place. In fact, the Railways is identifying the vulnerable spots of tracks where these camera provisions are to be made for increasing the security."
North Eastern Railway CPRO, Pankaj Singh, told ETV Bharat, "The Railway has already installed 25 surveillance cameras in the first phase at such level crossings where heavy vehicles often pass through there. Other places are being identified to install cameras for enhancing safety and security of trains as well as passengers."
The initiative is part of Railway's broader strategy to surveillance at major intersections, enhances vigilance, speeds up emergency responses and supports data driven safety management.
"In a significant step toward enhancing passenger safety and ensuring seamless train operations, the Railways has undertaken installation of high-resolution cameras to eliminate risks associated with train movement at level crossings. These are enabling railway staff to proactively manage gate operations and prevent potential hazards, like unauthorised access or obstruction by vehicles," Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed.
Additionally, nine Internet Protocol based cameras have been installed at Railway Protection Force (RPF) posts across Katihar, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia divisions. Moreover, six cameras have been installed at Intermediate Block Signalling huts in the Hasimara–Kalchini to strengthen surveillance at remote signalling locations, the railway official pointed out.
"Around 29 Sliding Boom Barriers have been introduced at LC gates across Katihar, Alipurduar, Lumding and Tinsukia, providing an additional layer of safety. Further, Rubberized Surfacing is being introduced at 15 LC gates to further enhance infrastructure and ensure safer crossings. This upgrade will reduce the risk of vehicle skidding and ensure safer, more efficient crossings for road users, improving the overall road track interface," Sharma added.
Interlocking of LC Gates:
Interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 11,083 Level Crossing Gates up to January 31, for enhancing safety of passengers and trains, as per Lok Sabha data.
Crossing gates eliminate:
All unmanned level crossing gates have been eliminated till March last year, and around 7075 manned level crossing gates have been eliminated during the last ten years.