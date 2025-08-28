Suru Summer Festival: Rijiju's 'Rare August Snowfall Moment' In Ladakh

Kargil, Ladakh: As the Suru Summer Festival in Ladakh’s breathtaking Suru Valley drew crowds, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, the chief guest here, found himself wrapped in snowfall rather than sunshine.

The minister, who came from Delhi's summer heat, found his "rare snowfall movement". The Minister shared pictures on his official X handle, showing himself and fellow dignitaries covered in fresh snow. Rijiju thanked the people of Ladakh, particularly Suru Valley residents, for their warm hospitality during his visit to the Suru Summer Festival.

He was invited by Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, to attend the festival on August 26 as the chief guest.

ijiju, who attended the celebrations at Namsuru village along with Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta , CEC Akhoon and other dignitaries, said he would cherish the memories of Suru Valley forever. He also expressed delight over witnessing snowfall in August, calling it "a first in his life."

“Thank you for so much love and affection at Suru Summer Festival. Saw first-ever snow-fall in Summer!” Rijiju wrote on his official X handle while sharing pictures of the event. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, expressed gratitude to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for gracing the Suru Summer Festival with his presence.

Speaking at the event, Akhoon said the Suru Valley is known not only for its stunning natural beauty but also for the warmth and hospitality of its people. “With the continued support and financial assistance of the Union Territory Administration, the scale and scope of the Suru Summer Festival will grow manifold in the coming years, creating greater opportunities for tourism and local livelihood,” he added.

CEC Kargil also put forth key demands of the region, including the establishment of a Trekking and Mountaineering Institute in Suru, the opening of the Pahalgam–Panikhar road and district status for Sankoo Sub-Division. He expressed hope that both the Central Government and the UT Administration will take these demands seriously and implement developmental measures to unlock the full potential of Kargil.

Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, assured that the Suru Summer Festival would be organised on a larger scale in the coming years, reflecting its growing significance and the enthusiasm it generates among locals and visitors alike.

He said, “The Suru Summer Festival will be held at an even bigger scale in the years ahead.The recent inclusion of Suru in the list of ‘25 Best Destinations’ by National Geographic is a proud achievement for our region and it will go a long way in positioning Suru as a premier tourism destination, both nationally and internationally.”

Concluding his remarks, Akhoon once again expressed sincere gratitude to Kiren Rijiju and Kavinder Gupta for supporting the aspirations of the people of Kargil and reaffirmed LAHDC Kargil’s commitment to sustainable development and tourism promotion in the region.