Surrogacy Scandal: SIT Transfer Likely As Probe Uncovers Widespread Baby Trafficking, Three Vishakapatnam KGH Doctors Arrested

Hyderabad: The fake surrogacy scandal case involving the Universal Srusthi Fertility Center in Secunderabad has widened with the arrest of two more Visakhapatnam King George Hospital (KGH) doctors -- Dr. Vasupalli Ravi (Head of Anesthesia) and Dr. Usha Devi (Assistant Professor, Obstetrics) -- for their alleged roles in aiding the illegal racket while employed at the government hospital.

Reportedly, Dr. Vidyullatha from KGH had previously been arrested and released on bail.

Authorities have so far arrested 26 people and identified at least 80 babies illegally sold in just two years through fraudulent surrogacy, with suspicions that the real number is much higher.

Sources said the Hyderabad Police Commissioner is likely to hand the case to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Crime Station, given its multi-state links and complexity.

The case first unravelled after a couple from Rajasthan became suspicious and conducted a DNA test, revealing their surrogate child was not biologically related to them. This led to uncovering a scam involving fake surrogacy, forged medical documentation, and baby trafficking across state lines, often with doctors, agents, and hospital staff luring vulnerable women and couples.