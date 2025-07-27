ETV Bharat / bharat

Surrogacy Scandal Busted In Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A major surrogacy scam has been exposed in Hyderabad, leading to the arrest of a doctor and an ongoing investigation into a fertility centre with branches across multiple states. According to the Police officials, an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) centre in Secunderabad's Regimental Bazaar is accused of defrauding couples, including one instance where a child born via surrogacy did not share DNA with the intended parents.

The scandal came to light when a couple from Rajasthan, who had paid Rs 30 lakh for a surrogacy procedure at the IVF centre, found that their newborn son did not share DNA with them.

While they had earlier stipulated a DNA comparison as a condition for the surrogacy, when confronted, the centre's manager reportedly admitted her mistake but has since disappeared. The couple has filed a complaint with the Gopalapuram Police Station.

According to the complaint, the child was frequently ill and diagnosed with cancer, a condition with no family history. DNA tests conducted confirmed the child was not biologically related to the husband.