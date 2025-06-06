ETV Bharat / bharat

'Surrender to Save' Campaign By Central Adoption Authority Gains Momentum Over Abandonment Of A Child

By Santu Das

New Delhi, June 6: The 'Surrender to Save' campaign being run by the Central Adoption Resource Authority under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development is said to be offering a better future for the child by ensuring their rights are protected.

The Central Adoption Resource Authority is the nodal body for the adoption of Indian children, and it is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.

It primarily deals with the adoption of abandoned and surrendered children and orphans through its different stakeholders.

The campaign has been highlighting safe surrender of a child to the district's Child Welfare Committee instead of unsafe abandonment often threatens the child’s right to life and dignity.

Reasons for the surrender of a child:

Individuals who are compelled by certain physical, emotional and social factors which is beyond their control, can opt for surrendering their child instead of abandoning them.

They should produce the child before the Child Welfare Committee. The Committees formed by the State government are working for children in need of care and protection in each district.

The provision for surrendering a child before the Child Welfare Committee, the official said, ensures the safety of the child, legal rehabilitation and a better future.

Under the surrender policy, parents or guardians get two months to reconsider their decision and reclaim the child. During this period, the Child Welfare Committee can allow the child to be with the parents or guardians under supervision or place in a Specialised Adoption Agency or Childcare Institution.

Both parents shall sign the deed of surrender in case of a surrender of a child by a married couple, and in case of the death of one of the parents, the death certificate is required. In case one parent is dead and the whereabouts of the other parent are not known, then the child is treated as abandoned, as per the laws.

If the parent is an unmarried mother, the deed of surrender may be executed in the presence of a single female member of the Child Welfare Committee.