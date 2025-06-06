'Surrender to Save' Campaign By Central Adoption Authority Gains Momentum Over Abandonment Of A Child

By Santu Das
New Delhi, June 6: The 'Surrender to Save' campaign being run by the Central Adoption Resource Authority under the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development is said to be offering a better future for the child by ensuring their rights are protected.
The Central Adoption Resource Authority is the nodal body for the adoption of Indian children, and it is mandated to monitor and regulate in-country and inter-country adoptions.
It primarily deals with the adoption of abandoned and surrendered children and orphans through its different stakeholders.
The campaign has been highlighting safe surrender of a child to the district's Child Welfare Committee instead of unsafe abandonment often threatens the child’s right to life and dignity.
Reasons for the surrender of a child:
Individuals who are compelled by certain physical, emotional and social factors which is beyond their control, can opt for surrendering their child instead of abandoning them.
They should produce the child before the Child Welfare Committee. The Committees formed by the State government are working for children in need of care and protection in each district.
The provision for surrendering a child before the Child Welfare Committee, the official said, ensures the safety of the child, legal rehabilitation and a better future.
Under the surrender policy, parents or guardians get two months to reconsider their decision and reclaim the child. During this period, the Child Welfare Committee can allow the child to be with the parents or guardians under supervision or place in a Specialised Adoption Agency or Childcare Institution.
Both parents shall sign the deed of surrender in case of a surrender of a child by a married couple, and in case of the death of one of the parents, the death certificate is required. In case one parent is dead and the whereabouts of the other parent are not known, then the child is treated as abandoned, as per the laws.
If the parent is an unmarried mother, the deed of surrender may be executed in the presence of a single female member of the Child Welfare Committee.
In the case related to a child born out of wedlock, only the mother can surrender. If the mother is a minor and willing to surrender the child, then the deed of surrender shall be signed by an accompanying adult as a witness.
Vikram (name changed) in June 2021 came to the Specialised Adoption Agency at the age of seven years. He was diagnosed with a serious medical condition and underwent surgery. He began to heal by taking responsibility for his health and embracing hope. A family from Italy adopted Vikram after the completion of all processes in October 2024, as per the Central Adoption Resource Authority.
Adoption:
According to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, India’s adoption ecosystem has undergone a drastic boost in 2024-25, with 4,515 child adoptions. It is the highest since 2015.
Out of these, 4,155 were domestic adoptions. This development reflects growing acceptance of legal adoption in the country. The Central Adoption Resource Authority introduced 8,598 newly identified children into the adoption pool, ensuring that more children in need find loving families.
Child rights expert view:
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jyoti Mathur, a child rights expert, said: “Abandoning a child poses significant risks, making the child vulnerable to trafficking and other forms of physical or sexual exploitation. Surrendering a child requires a legal procedure in which parents give up all their legal rights over the child, allowing the child to be legally freed for adoption. Therefore, this initiative under the Ministry of Women and Child Development is commendable."
Mathur also pointed out several challenges that can hinder this initiative.
"Many people remain unaware of the alternatives available due to insufficient advocacy. Parents who wish to surrender their child may find the legal process difficult or may prefer abandonment over navigating the legal requirements of a surrender,” said Mathur.
The child rights expert further said, “Absence of Child Welfare Committees in all districts and their lack of awareness regarding the surrender process is a serious impediment.
“This implementation may be challenging in districts where these committees are not functional, potentially delaying the process and leading to increased chances of abandonment,” Mathur said.
Mathur, who is also the advisor (Policy and Research), Just Rights for Children, a network of over 250 NGOs working in over 418 districts across the country, stressed on mass awareness using all forms of media, hoardings in public places, radio shows and advertisements in Newspapers.