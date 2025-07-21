‘Surrender Only Option With Naxals’: Bastar IGP Says As 1,550 Lay Down Arms In 19 Months

Bastar: Amid an ongoing drive to eradicate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, a large number of cadres are joining the mainstream society. According to the police, a total of 1550 Naxalites have laid down their arms in the last 19 months.

The Central and state governments aim to end Naxal violence and expedite development work in Bastar by or before March 31, 2026, the deadline set by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bastar Range, P. Sundarraj, said the anti-Naxal operation has now reached a decisive phase. “The search operations have been intensified to neutralise the Naxalites who have been occupying Naxalgarh for decades,” he said.

Sundarraj warned that the only option for Naxalites is to give up arms and join the mainstream of society. “A large number of Naxals have surrendered their weapons and renounced violence following anti-Naxal operations. About 1550 Naxalites have surrendered during 19 months,” he said.

‘Naxalites received big shocks’

The Bastar IGP said that recently, Naxalites of the State Zonal Committee Member (SZCM) cadre had surrendered in the neighbouring state of Telangana. Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) rank Naxalites have also surrendered in Sukma and Narayanpur districts.

“Looking at the number of surrenders, it is clear that people have little faith in the Naxal organisation now. The common people and tribals have come to know the truth about the Naxalites. No one is going to be misled by them now,” he said.

The IGP, Sundarraj, said the Naxal organisation suffered a major setback recently, including the death of many senior Naxalites, including the General Secretary of the Naxal organisation, Basavaraju.

“The security forces, including DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, Cobra, CRPF, ITBP, and SSB, were working effectively in Bastar, forcing the Naxalite organisations to leave violence and join the mainstream,” he said.

According to Sundarraj, all arrangements are being made for the rehabilitation of surrendered ultras as per the government policy.

“Looking at all these circumstances, the end of Naxalism will be ensured in the coming times. Naxalites have only one option left, and that is to join the mainstream of society,” he said.

Who Was Basavaraju?

Basavaraju, also known by several aliases, including Namballa Keshav Rao, Krishna, Vinay, Ganganna, Prakash, Vijay, Umesh, Raju, and Darapu Narasimha Reddy, was a native of Jianannapet village in Kotabommali, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh.

He became the General Secretary of the CPI (Naxalite) in 2018 and was a key member of the organisation’s Central Committee. A B. Tech graduate from Warangal Engineering College, he was actively involved in student politics during his college years.

He was wanted in two NIA cases, with FIRs registered in 2012 and 2019. In the latter, he was accused of killing five security personnel in an IED blast. He was also involved in several major attacks, including the Tadmetla incident (2010) and the Jheeram Ghati attack (May 25, 2013), which is considered one of the deadliest political attacks in India.

Basavaraju is believed to have been the architect of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and was known as an expert in IED-making. He is said to have carried out the first IED blast in Bastar in the 1980s.

Top Naxalites killed since 2010

May 21, 2025: Basavaraju, General Secretary of the banned CPI (Naxalite), was among the 27 Naxalites killed during an anti-Naxal operation. The 70-year-old was one of India's most wanted Naxal leaders, with a reward of Rs 1.5 crore on his head.

January 21, 2025: Jayaram Reddy, also known as Chalapathi and Appa Rao, a senior Naxalite leader with a reward of Rs 1 crore on his head, was among the 14 Naxalites killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district.

January 16, 2025: (Chhattisgarh): In a major blow to the banned CPI (Maoist) in Telangana, the party's state committee secretary, Bade Chokka Rao, alias Damodar, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the jungle of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh's South Bastar.

Damodar, 55, a resident of Kalvapalli village of Sammakka Sarakka Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district, was on the most wanted list in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, with a reward of Rs 50 lakh declared on his head.

November 13, 2021: Central Committee member of the banned CPI (Naxalite) outfit, Milind Teltumbde, was among 26 Naxalites killed in an encounter with security personnel in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Teltumbde had a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head. Teltumbde, 58, was in charge of the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) region of the Naxalite outfit, police said. He was also the younger brother of former IIT professor, Dalit intellectual, and writer Anand Teltumbde, who has been jailed in the Elgar Parishad case.

November 24, 2016: Kuppu Deva Raj, alias Kuppu Swamy, alias Ramesh, alias Rayanna, alias Yogesh, alias Balaji (65), in charge of SWRBM, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and SOCs, who was playing a key role in the entire party production department, was killed in an encounter in Nilambur forest in Malappuram district.

October 2016: Malkangiri encounter, Odisha: Four central committee members—Daya, alias Garla Ravi, Andhra Odisha Chattisgarh division committee secretary, Ganesh, Mallesh, and Chalapathi—were killed in the encounter. Besides, Chalapathi, alias Appa Rao; his wife, Aruna; and another leader, Bakuri Venkata Ramana Murthy, also died in the incident. Ravi had a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head, while Chalapathi, the eastern division secretary and a native of Chittoor district, also had a reward of Rs 20 lakh on his head.

August 23, 2013: Dreaded Naxal leader Madhav, alias Golla Ramullu, who had a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri. Madhav was Odisha's most wanted Naxal. He was involved in several murders, including the killing of 38 security personnel, extortion, and landmine blasts at the Chitrakonda reservoir.

November 24, 2011: Mallojula Koteswara Rao, alias Kishanji: Politburo member Kishanji died in an encounter in Burisol forest in the Midnapore district of West Bengal.

July 2, 2010: Cherukuri Rajkumar, alias Azad: Andhra Pradesh police killed politburo member Azad in an encounter at one of his hideouts in the Jogapur forests in the Adilabad district of Andhra Pradesh.

March 12, 2010: Two top Naxalite leaders, Sakhamuri Appa Rao and Solipeta Kondal Reddy, were killed in two separate encounters allegedly carried out by the police in the Prakasam and Warangal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Police recovered AK-47 rifles from both the encounter sites. Both the slain leaders were state committee members. Appa Rao had a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, while Reddy had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.