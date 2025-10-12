ETV Bharat / bharat

Suresh Gopi Offers To Step Down, Wants Sadanandan Master To Replace Him In Union Cabinet

Kannur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday expressed his desire to step down from his ministerial post and recommended BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member C Sadanandan Master as his replacement in the central cabinet.

Addressing party workers at a function here, which was also attended by Sadanandan, Gopi said the senior leader’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha marked a significant breakthrough in the politics of northern Kannur district.

"I am saying here with sincerity that Sadanandan Master should be made a (union) minister after removing me. I believe that it will become a new chapter in the political history of Kerala," he said.

Gopi, serving as union minister of state for petroleum and tourism, added that he prays that Sadanandan's MP office here will soon be upgraded to a ministerial office. The actor-turned-politician said he was among the youngest BJP members in the state, having joined the party only in October 2016.