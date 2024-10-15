Accused In Surajpur Double Murder Case Held On Way To Jharkhand

Surajpur: Police arrested Kuldeep Singh, the accused in the brutal murder of the wife and daughter of a head constable in Surajpur Municipal Corporation in the district of Chhattisgarh.

Singh was on the run since the incident and police launched an intense manhunt to nab him. A police informer tipped about the hideout of Sahu on Tuesday after which the designated spot was cordoned off and the police got hold of him. He was planning to enter the neighbouring Jharkhand.

Sahu was caught by a joint team of Balrampur and Surajpur Police during a raid on the highway while trying to escape to Jharkhand in a bus. He is being thoroughly interrogated by the police.

Sahu, a habitual offender, who lives near Surajpur Kotwali Police Station had thrown oil on the head constable, Ghanshyam Sonwani, amid an altercation between them during the Visarjan or immersion ceremony of goddess Durga. The constable sustained burn injuries in the attack. Subsequently, a team was set up by the police to nab the culprit. However, Sahu entered the house of Sheikh late at night and started stabbing the wife and daughter. The incessant stabbing left the duo in a pool of blood leading to their death.

Meanwhile, police personnel Talib Sheikh reached Sonwani's home in search of the offender and saw the doors broken with blood stains inside the house. Not finding the wife and the daughter inside, Sheikh informed the police station immediately. According to police, the assailant tried to run over the police team with his car late at night. When the team tried to nab him, he opened fire. There is a lot of anger among the businessmen and the public over the incident.

The SDM went to the spot to control the crowd on Monday, only to be chased away by the infuriated mob who set some vehicles on fire. The grisly incident has sparked off heated brickbats in the political corner.