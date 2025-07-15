Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

By Sachin Parab

Pune: NCP (SP) MP from Baramati in Maharashtra, Supriya Sule, is one of the strong voices of the opposition INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha.

Born in the powerful Pawar family to the NCP founder Sharad Pawar, Sule is serving his fourth term as a member of parliament. She was also chosen for the Sansad Ratna Award 2025.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat Maharashtra Editor, Sachin Parab, Sule spoke extensively on topics ranging from her national politics to the Pawar family's significance and the emerging equations in Maharashtra politics.

ETV Bharat: For a party that has been active in politics for many years, are you upset with the change in the name of the party to Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar?

Supriya Sule: Such incidents happen in life. You have to endure them.

ETV Bharat: How was your experience as part of the international outreach delegation on Operation Sindoor?

Supriya Sule: The experience was very good. It was a responsible job.

ETV Bharat: In Parliament, one has to speak against the policies of the ruling party. But at the international level, one has to defend the government. What is your opinion on that?

Supriya Sule: At the international level, no party speaks against the government on national-level issues. This tradition has been instilled in me by respected Pawar Saheb. One takes the stance that they should not speak against the government or the country.

ETV Bharat: What was the response to your delegation from the leaders you met?

Supriya Sule: There was a mixed response. Considering it is a foreign policy, many people hold views that are felt deeply but seldom expressed.

ETV Bharat: There are allegations that many bills are passed in Parliament without discussion. What is your take as an opposition MP?

Supriya Sule: We always ask the government to accept our suggestions to make the bills better. There needs to be a balance in a strong democracy.

ETV Bharat: You are the daughter of a powerful political leader of the country. You have been in the Lok Sabha since 2009. What are your views on the allegations of dynasty politics?

Supriya Sule: Yes, I am part of a dynasty. Which party can claim to be free from dynasties? More than half of the Congress leaders from dynasties are now in the BJP. Despite this, the BJP accuses me of being part of a dynasty. In my constituency, there were four Congress MLAs, all from dynasties, and all of them have joined the BJP. What’s the difference?

Ultimately, it’s up to the people to decide about dynasties. Moreover, Ajit Pawar is now with the BJP. Today, much of the talent that was once in Congress is now in the BJP. Many of the leaders in the BJP used to fight from the opposition and worked hard for their positions. It’s disheartening to see how such leaders have been abandoned.

ETV Bharat: In 2024, the Opposition parties fought under the INDIA bloc. But, Sanjay Raut had said the alliance was only for the Lok Sabha elections. What are the prospects of the alliance in Maharashtra?

Supriya Sule: No big alliance fights elections together at the local level. Different parties have been fighting local elections separately. This has been happening in Maharashtra since the beginning. There is the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha and the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra in the Assembly. People decide whether there should be an alliance or not in local body elections.

ETV Bharat: There are rumours of both the Pawar factions coming together. Can you confirm?

Supriya Sule: These are all speculations of the media. I have no idea about it.

ETV Bharat: There are talks in the political circles projecting you as the next Chief Ministerial candidate of the state. Earlier, you had said you had no thoughts of quitting Lok Sabha. Has your mind changed?

Supriya Sule: I am an MP today, and I am happy with that. I can't respond to what-if questions. The voters of Baramati have elected me to the Lok Sabha. I am trying to serve this state, country and party with complete honesty.

ETV Bharat: The Maratha community's demand for reservation has been pending for many years. Why is the opposition not exerting pressure for its implementation?

Supriya Sule: It was promised by the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Look at the other promises his government made. They (Mahayuti) had said that they would waive off farmers' loans. What happened to that? We are pressuring them every day.

ETV Bharat: Do you think the centre is playing revenge politics?

Surpriya Sule: They have always been doing it like that. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there are ED and CBI for anyone who speaks against them. All those who were accused are with the BJP today. Their names have been dropped after that.

ETV Bharat: How do you see the future of the NCP?

Supriya Sule: We are a party that focuses on the service of society. We will carry forward the legacy of the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, Ambedkar and Yashwantrao Chavan.

We follow through on our commitments. We do not speak one way and act differently; we practice what we preach.