ETV Bharat / bharat

'If Men Menstruated…': SC Tough Words On Termination Of Women Judges'

The SC bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 12.

'If Men Menstruated…': SC Tough Words On Termination Of Women Judges'
File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : 48 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticised the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the manner in which it terminated the services of women civil judges and declined to reinstate some of them.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench observed that the judges’ hear the cases at length and asked, can the judges’ say lawyers’ are slow, while arguing the matter? The bench said, "Particularly for women, if they are suffering physically and mentally, do not say they are slow and send them home….". Justice Nagarathna orally remarked, "I wish men had menstruation, then only they would understand….".

The bench stressed that the rate of disposal of cases cannot be a yardstick when the judges were suffering mentally and physically. The bench also questioned the setting for disposal of cases for district judiciary. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 12.

In January, the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the termination of the six judges by the Madhya Pradesh government in June 2023.

The termination orders were passed by the law department following an administrative committee and a full-court meeting of High Court judges finding their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory. Senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal served as the amicus curiae in the matter.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly criticised the Madhya Pradesh High Court for the manner in which it terminated the services of women civil judges and declined to reinstate some of them.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh.

The bench observed that the judges’ hear the cases at length and asked, can the judges’ say lawyers’ are slow, while arguing the matter? The bench said, "Particularly for women, if they are suffering physically and mentally, do not say they are slow and send them home….". Justice Nagarathna orally remarked, "I wish men had menstruation, then only they would understand….".

The bench stressed that the rate of disposal of cases cannot be a yardstick when the judges were suffering mentally and physically. The bench also questioned the setting for disposal of cases for district judiciary. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 12.

In January, the apex court took suo motu cognisance of the termination of the six judges by the Madhya Pradesh government in June 2023.

The termination orders were passed by the law department following an administrative committee and a full-court meeting of High Court judges finding their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory. Senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal served as the amicus curiae in the matter.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESH HIGH COURTWOMEN CIVIL JUDGESTERMINATION OF SIX JUDGESSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.