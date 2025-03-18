‘Commission For Backward Classes Is Examining The Issue Of Backwardness Afresh’, WB To SC

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the state commission for backward classes is afresh examining the issue of backwardness.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The state government informed the bench that the exercise of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes would be completed within three months.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state government, urged the apex court to schedule the matter for a hearing after three months.

The bench noted submissions of the state government counsel and scheduled the hearing on the matter in July. The bench said the exercise would be without prejudice to the rights of either of the parties in the proceedings.

The pleas, including the one by the state, have challenged the Calcutta High Court's May 22 2024 verdict that struck down the OBC status of several castes in West Bengal granted since 2010. The high court had held that their reservation in public sector jobs and state-run educational institutions is “illegal”.

"Religion indeed appears to have been the sole criterion for declaring these communities as OBCs," it said. The high court also said the "selection of 77 classes of Muslims as backwards is an affront to the Muslim community as a whole".