‘In Due Course...’: Supreme Court On Requests For Urgent Hearing Of Pleas Against Waqf Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would consider petitions challenging validity of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 in due course.

The matter was mentioned by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for some of the petitioners, before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The advocates sought for an urgent hearing by the top court.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan, said the petitions would be taken up in due course.

A clutch of petitions has been filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP MLA in Delhi Amanatullah Khan have filed their own petitions.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind too has filed a petition in the Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it was a “dangerous conspiracy” to strip Muslims of their religious freedom.