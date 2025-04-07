‘In Due Course...’: Supreme Court On Requests For Urgent Hearing Of Pleas Against Waqf Amendment Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would consider petitions challenging validity of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 in due course.
The matter was mentioned by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for some of the petitioners, before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The advocates sought for an urgent hearing by the top court.
The bench, also comprising justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Vishwanathan, said the petitions would be taken up in due course.
A clutch of petitions has been filed in the apex court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which got the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on April 5.
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and AAP MLA in Delhi Amanatullah Khan have filed their own petitions.
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind too has filed a petition in the Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, claiming it was a “dangerous conspiracy” to strip Muslims of their religious freedom.
In its petition, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has said that this law was a “direct attack on the country’s Constitution, which not only provides equal rights to its citizens but also grants them complete religious freedom”.
“This bill is a dangerous conspiracy to strip Muslims of their religious freedom. Therefore, we have challenged the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in the Supreme Court, and the state units of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind will also challenge the constitutional validity of this law in the high courts of their respective states,” the Jamiat had said in a press release.
Organisations like Association for Protection of Civil Rights and Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama have also filed writ petitions in the top court.
The Act replaced waqf in Waqf Act, 1995, as "Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995" (UWMEED Act 1995).
The pleas have also sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Act as unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, and 300-A of the Constitution.
The pleas have sought a mandamus restraining the respondents Union Government and Law and Justice Ministry from enforcing or operationalising its provisions.