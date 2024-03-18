SBI Can't Be Selective, Has to Disclose All Electoral Bonds Details by Thursday: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the SBI to submit “all details” of electoral bonds to the Election Commission and also file its chairman's compliance affidavit by March 21.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud said that after the receipt of bond numbers, the Election Commission of India shall put out the details on its website forthwith. The apex court also declined to entertain a plea to order SBI to disclose information about electoral bonds purchased and redeemed before April 12, 2019.

The apex court said that there is no manner of doubt that SBI was required to disclose all details regarding the electoral bonds and it cleared that, the information in relation with bonds, will include the alphanumeric number and the serial number, if any, of the bonds, which were redeemed.

The apex court noted that senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the SBI, submissions that there is no reservation on the part of the SBI in disclosing all details. The bench said to obviate any future controversy, “we direct the SBI Chairman to file an affidavit by 5 pm Thursday indicating that SBI has disclosed all details of electoral bonds which were in its possession and custody and no details have been withheld”. The apex court said the poll body will upload all information received from SBI.

During the hearing, the CJI made it clear to the SBI’s counsel that the court does not want any information regarding the bonds to be suppressed.

“We want all information related to the electoral bonds to be disclosed which is in your possession," said CJI. The apex court was hearing a petition against the "incomplete data" provided by the SBI regarding the donations made to political parties through electoral bonds.

The apex court had struck down the electoral bond scheme and directed the bank to share all details on the donations made in the last five years. The Supreme Court had earlier sent a notice to SBI saying that the data provided on electoral bonds was incomplete.