ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Will Be Travesty Of Justice’, SC Grants Bail To Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court said it would be a "travesty of justice" to keep Kejriwal in custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case pursued after he had already secured bail in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case.

The court said Kejriwal's arrest by CBI was unjustified. It had made some strong observations against the CBI for arresting Kejriwal.

The AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia and Atishi who were watching the top court's proceedings were seen cheering each other as the judgement came.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan had reserved the judgment on petitions by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from the CBI’s custody in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case on September 5. The CBI arrested Kejriwal in June.

Justice Bhuyan said the CBI did not arrest for 22 months but arrested him on the cusp of getting bail in the ED's case. He concurred with Justice Kant on granting regular bail to Kejriwal.

The bench, in its earlier observation, said non-cooperation cannot mean self-incrimination, adding that "therefore, Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI on this ground was impermissible."

The Delhi CM will be released nearly six months after his first arrest by the ED. He got bail in that case two months ago. He could not leave the jail, on July 12, as he was arrested by the CBI.

The CBI’s counsel had vehemently argued that Kejriwal is the kingpin in the alleged scam and there is "a mountain of evidence against Kejriwal". The argument by the CBI counsel relied upon the statement from the approvers, who were listed as accused in the case and were pardoned after they became "witnesses" of the premier investigation agency.

Kejriwal was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi who criticised that second arrest as an "insurance".

Taking exceptions to this, the CBI counsel argued that a decision in Kejriwal’s favour might set a precedent that could undermine the authority of subordinate courts.

However, unmoved by this contention, the apex court had said that its ruling would be framed in a way that preserves the integrity of all judicial institutions.