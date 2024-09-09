SC Puts On Hold Direction To UP Government To Prepare Fresh Selection List Of 69K Assistant Teachers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, asking the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra stayed the High Court order, which set aside the selection lists of assistant teachers issued by concerned state authorities in June 2020 and January 2022.

The top court was hearing a plea by Ravi Kumar Saxena and 51 others against the High Court order. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Uttar Pradesh government.

The apex court also issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and others including the secretary of the UP Basic Education Board. The bench said it will accord a final hearing in the matter and it will fix the plea for hearing in the week commencing September 23. The bench asked the counsel for the parties involved to file short written notes not exceeding seven pages.

In August, the High Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to prepare a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the state.

A division bench of the High Court had issued the order while disposing of 90 special appeals filed by Mahendra Pal and others challenging a single-judge order of March 13 last year. The High Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government and concerned authorities to complete the process of issuing a new selection list within three months.