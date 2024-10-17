ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds Validity Of Section 6A of Citizenship Act, Introduced After Assam Accord in 1985, By 4:1 Majority

New Delhi: A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, by a majority 4:1, on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which granted citizenship benefits to illegal immigrants -- mostly from Bangladesh, who entered Assam between January 1, 1966, and March 25, 1971.

The apex court pronounced its verdict on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A which was inserted in the Citizenship Act 1955, after the signing of the Assam accord on August 15, 1985.

A constitution bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices Surya Kant, M M Sundresh, J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had reserved the judgment in the matter on December 12, 2023.

Section 6A says those who came to Assam on or after January 1, 1966, but before March 25, 1971, from specified territories, including Bangladesh, in accordance with the Citizenship Act amended in 1985, and since then are residents of the northeastern state, must register themselves under Section 18 for acquiring Indian citizenship. As a result, the provision fixes March 25, 1971 as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam.

Section 6A was inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985, by the then Rajiv Gandhi Government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity.

The apex court had heard arguments from Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocates Shyam Divan, Kapil Sibal, Sanjay Hedge, C U Singh and others, for four days before wrapping up the hearing.