ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Upholds High Court Order Against One Accused In 2015 Telangana Cash-For-Vote Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the quashing of charges against Jerusalem Mathai, one of the accused in the 2015 Telangana cash-for-vote scam.

The order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The bench decided to dismiss the special leave petition filed by the Telangana government in 2016 against the high court's judgment, which quashed the case under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The apex court also dismissed another plea challenging the high court's judgment.

The case involves allegations of offering bribes to then-nominated MLA Elvis Stephenson during the MLC Elections for the Legislative Council. The bribe was purportedly aimed at securing Stephenson's vote in favour of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Notably, the current Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy (then a member of TDP in 2015), is another accused in the case. Reddy's petition challenging the trial in the case is pending in the Supreme Court.

The bench noted that it was argued the high court erred by conducting a mini-trial during quashing proceedings, which this court has repeatedly disapproved. The state argued that the FIR disclosed a cognizable offence, with recordings and bribe amounts recovered, and therefore quashing should not have been ordered at such a preliminary stage.

Mathai’s counsel argued that there was no material against him, and the quashing was valid since no cognizable offence was made out. He submitted that the FIR allegations and complaint against him were so improbable that quashing was justified.