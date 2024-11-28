ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Section 164 CrPC Statement Can't Be Discarded At The Drop Of A Hat': SC Upholds Conviction Of Man, Mother In Wife's Murder

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a statement recorded before a magistrate cannot be discarded at the drop of a hat, on a mere statement of the witness that it was not recorded correctly while upholding the conviction of a man and his mother in the murder of his pregnant wife in 2003.

The apex court rejected the retraction of the two sisters of the accused from versions recorded by a judicial magistrate.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said to permit retraction by a witness from a signed statement recorded before the magistrate on flimsy grounds or on mere assertions would effectively negate the difference between a statement recorded by the police officer and that recorded by the judicial magistrate.

The bench said, in the present matter, there is no reasonable ground to reject the statements recorded under Section 164 CrPC and reliance has correctly been placed upon the said statements by the courts below.

"We deem it fit to observe that a statement under Section 164 CrPC cannot be discarded at the drop of a hat and on a mere statement of the witness that it was not recorded correctly," said the bench, in a judgment delivered on November 25.

The bench said for a judicial satisfaction of the magistrate, to the effect that the statement being recorded is the correct version of the facts stated by the witness, forms part of every such statement and a higher burden must be placed upon the witness to retract from the same.

The bench confirmed the concurrent findings recorded by the trial court and the Uttarakhand High Court, which dismissed the appeal filed by Vijaya Singh and his mother in the case where his wife succumbed to 100% burn injuries.

The bench said the circumstantial evidence available on record appeared to be consistent and did not leave much scope for the innocence of the appellants.

"The circumstances overwhelmingly point in the direction of guilt of the appellants and the cumulative effect of the circumstances has been analyzed correctly by the courts below. An alternate possibility is not in sight," said the bench.