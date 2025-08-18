ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-MP Suicide: SC Rejects Son's Plea Against Quashing Of FIR By Bombay HC

The top court upheld Bombay HC order quashing FIR against 9 persons in MP Mohan Delkar suicide case.

SC upholds Bombay HC order quashing FIR against 9 persons in MP Mohan Delkar suicide case.
File Photo: Supreme Court (ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea against an order of the Bombay High Court quashing the FIR against nine persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of former Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar in 2021.

The Bombay High Court on September 8, 2022 quashed the case against nine persons in the case, including Praful Khoda Patel, administrator of the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu. The FIR was registered after the death of Delkar, a seven-time MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in 2021.

His alleged suicide note detailed harassment and intimidation, prompting police action against several persons, including top bureaucrats and political figures.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran had reserved the verdict on August 4 on the plea of Abhinav Delkar, son of the late MP. The top court upheld the high court verdict.

