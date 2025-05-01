ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds Bombay HC Order Over 2019 Election Of Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Bombay High Court striking off certain allegations made against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in petitions challenging his 2019 election from Nagpur.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench said Gadkari again won the seat in the 2024 general elections. The bench said it agrees with the reasoning adopted by the high court. "We see no reason to interfere with the high court order," the bench said

The bench decided to junk the plea of Congress candidate Nana Falgunrao Patole and one Nafis Khan, a voter from the Nagpur constituency. The petitioners had challenged the February 26, 2021 order of the Nagpur bench of the high court.