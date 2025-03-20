ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Upholds Acquittal Of Accused In 1990 Killing Of Kashmir University V-C & Personal Secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by CBI challenging the acquittal of alleged members of the banned Jammu & Kashmir Students Liberation Front (JKSLF) in the over three-decade-old sensational kidnap and killing of the Kashmir University Vice Chancellor Dr Mushir-ul-Haq and his personal secretary.

The apex court said the procedural safeguards were given a complete go-bye while recording the confessional statements of the accused. The dead bodies of Dr. Mushir-ulHaq, VC Kashmir University, and Abdul Gani Zargar were recovered on April 10, 1990.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the legislature had reposed great faith in the fairness and uprightness of the higher police officials in the rank of SP and above while conferring the drastic power of recording confessional statements of the accused persons upon them making the same admissible in evidence subject to fulfilment of the procedural safeguards. In the present case, the confessional statements were recorded by a Superintendent of Police of the CBI.

On April 20, 2009, the special court by its judgment and order acquitted the accused persons holding that the prosecution could not prove the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable doubt. The special court discarded the evidence of prosecution witnesses as well as the confessional statements of the accused.

Justice Bhuyan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the procedural safeguards were given a complete go-bye and the special court has stopped short of observing that it was a case of abuse of power and authority. "It is indeed a sad reflection as to how investigation and trial unfolded in this case where truth and justice, both for the victims and the accused, remained elusive. It is not for nothing that such draconian provisions have since been repealed. We say this and no more", said Justice Bhuyan. Advocate Kamini Jaiswal represented the accused before the apex court and senior advocate Sonia Mathur represented the CBI.

In the present case, police recorded the confessional statement of Mohd. Salim Zargar, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, and Mohd. Sadiq. The confessional statements of the three accused persons were rejected. The CBI argued that their confessional statements were recorded following the legal procedure mandated by the statute and the special court was not at all justified in discarding the confessional statements of the accused persons.

The CBI contended that on the basis of such confessional statements, the guilt of the accused persons stood conclusively established. Mathur submitted the appeal may be allowed, setting aside the impugned judgment of the special court.

Jaiswal contended that a special court had acquitted all the accused persons as the only actionable evidence were the alleged confessional statements of the three accused persons. She stressed that in so far the confessional statement of Zargar is concerned, the same was already rejected by the special court vide the judgment and order dated December 21, 2002, in a separate TADA proceeding. She added that no appeal was preferred by the CBI against the said acquittal order which was passed following rejection of the confessional statement of Zargar.

The apex court said that it did not find merit in the appeal by the CBI in the case lodged under, the now repealed, Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987.