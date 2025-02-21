ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Reply From Centre On Plea For Improving Health Of Tribal Population

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre and others on a plea for measures to improve the health of the tribal population in the country.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih. The bench agreed to hear the matter and issued notices to the Centre and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes seeking their responses to the plea. The bench has scheduled the matter for a hearing after four weeks.

The plea has been filed by two petitioners including Dr Ashish Satav, president of NGO MAHAN Trust. The petition, filed through advocate Ranu Purohit, contended that the NGO was providing free medical care and health services to the tribal communities in the Melghat region of Maharashtra.