‘What Was Tearing Hurry For Ordinance’, SC To UP Govt In Banke Bihari Temple Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh Government what was the “tearing hurry” regarding its ordinance setting up a trust to manage the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, and also hinted at handing over the administration of the religious place to a committee headed by a retired judge.

The state government on May 26, brought out the Uttar Pradesh Sri Banke Bihari Ji Mandir Nyas Ordinance, 2025, setting up a trust for managing the affairs of the shrine.

The matter came for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench asked additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, representing the state government, what was “tearing hurry” for the ordinance?

The bench also minced no words in criticizing the "clandestine manner" in which the state secured permission from the apex court, through the May 15 order, for the use of temple funds for the corridor development project, by applying to a civil dispute.

In May this year, the Supreme Court paved the way for a scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government to develop the Shri Banke Bihari Temple corridor in Mathura for the benefit of scores of devotees, saying the historical temples are old structures and require proper upkeep and other logistical support.

The apex court had also allowed the state government to utilise the funds of Shri Banke Bihari Temple only for the purchase of 5 acres of land around the temple to create a holding area. The apex court had directed that the land proposed to be purchased for this “shall be in the name of the deity/ (temple) trust.” In a matter related to the administration and safety of temples in the Braj region, the apex court had also allowed an interlocutory application filed by the state.

In its May order, the apex court had noted that it was apprised that other temples in the belt, including the Shri Banke Bihari Temple, have been facing severe administrative issues of crowd management, and it is being administered by a civil judge.

During the hearing today, the petitioners’ counsel vehemently opposed the May order of the apex court and the ordinance brought out by the state setting up a trust for managing the affairs of the shrine.

The apex court wondered that when those managing the temple currently were not party to the hearing, how could an order be passed on an interlocutory application.

The bench asked the state, how does it justify the direction passed by the apex court, when those who were managing the temple were not a party? The bench orally proposed to recall the directions in the May 15 judgment, which allowed the state to use the temple funds.

Nataraj argued that it is a public temple, and stressed that those who have come to the court against the May order and the state’s ordinance have no locus standi. The bench was informed that the parties before the court were not the management committee. “So many people claim, but no recognised management committee is there. These are all unauthorised people,” said Nataraj.

Countering Nataraj’s argument, senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners, argued, “There is a management.”

Someone should have been heard on behalf of the temple

The bench observed that the matter which led to the apex court’s order on May 15 was not about the Banke Bihari Temple. The bench asked, was there any court-appointed receiver? The bench made it clear that it was not a case of no man’s land, and someone should have been heard on behalf of the temple. “If the civil judge was monitoring, the civil judge could have been issued notice… Some public notice should have been issued by this court…”, said the bench.

The state came in a clandestine manner

The bench stressed that private persons cannot pocket the temple funds, and the funds will have to be utilised for pilgrims, and nothing has stopped the state government from carrying out any development and pointed out that providing basic amenities is the responsibility of the state government. The bench expressed its discontent with the state government clandestinely moving the court, and those concerned in the matter were not informed. Justice Kant said, “The state is coming in a clandestine manner, not allowing them to be heard. We don’t expect this… The state should have informed them, in all fairness”.

The bench, citing the example of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, appreciated the development around the temple. “Good initiative taken by the state for the area in and around the Golden Temple…that kind of initiative can be there, instead of using legislative power, etc,” said Justice Kant.

Proposal by the apex court

The bench said against the backdrop of the dispute between the warring groups, it has a proposal. “A proposal can be that this part of the judgment (May 15, state using temple funds) we recall or keep it in abeyance, and not allow this part of the judgment to be operated. Second, we will request some retired high court judge to be the chairperson of the managing committee to run day-to-day affairs of this temple…if do not find a former high court, then a senior retired district judge will be the managing trustee…”, said Justice Kant, adding that the ordinance part can be challenged by the parties in the high court. The bench clarified that appointing a judge will be a pro-tem measure.

A counsel contended that the Goswami family has been doing rituals for 500 years, and the temple was established by the Goswamis.

“Rituals will be by family, management by a former high court as a committee….you will be part of it. Local collector should also be part of it (committee) because logistics required for any effective management….”, Justice Kant told the petitioners' counsel.

The bench observed that the constitutionality of this ordinance should be tested like any other law, first before the high court, and "each one will have one more platform to agitate…if this part of the judgment is recalled, then the high court will also be free because this pressure will not be on the high court".

Concluding the hearing, Justice Kant said, “When you talk of mediation, he (Lord Krishna) was the first mediator…we also try to mediate”.

“We will ask the committee headed by a former judge to see the entire area, how can there be a better management plan for all the temples…”, said the bench. The bench said several tourists visit various religious places, resulting in many commercial activities, and emphasized that heritage must be maintained and there can be a proper ecosystem where tourists can be properly facilitated.

“Religious tourism is nowadays one potential source of revenue… When tourists come, look at hotels, restaurants, tea shops…”, said the bench.

The bench said all possible facilities are coming at places like Shirdi, Tirupati, as there are so many religious tourists.

The management committee of the Thakur Shree Banke Bihari Ji Maharaj temple in Mathura had moved the Supreme Court against an Uttar Pradesh government ordinance that vested the control of the shrine’s administration with the state.

