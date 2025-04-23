'Giving You A Choice: Freedom Or Post': SC Tells TN Minister Senthil Balaji

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear to Tamil Nadu minister and DMK strongman Senthil Balaji that he was granted bail not on merits, rather on possible violation of Article 21 and cautioned him that bail could be cancelled if he did not resign, saying "We are giving a choice: freedom or post?"

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Justice AG Masih. The top court was hearing the applications seeking to recall the bail granted to Balaji on the ground that he was influencing the witnesses. Balaji was granted bail in the money laundering case in connection with the 'cash-for-jobs' scam.

Justice Oka said, "You got bail not on merits…there is an earlier finding on the role played by you in the predicate offence and you are going to hold office of minister. There are a number of accused persons, number of witnesses, what signal are we sending?"

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Kapil Sibal represented Balaji before the bench. Justice Oka made it clear that Balaji was not granted bail on merits and he was granted bail on the possible violation of Article 21. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, Justice Oka said, "perhaps, we should not have granted bail. We granted you bail not on merits…", and pointed out that Balaji claimed that there was change in circumstances, as he was no longer holding office of minister, and it was pleaded for bail before the Madras High Court and he told the high court that he is not in a position to influence the witnesses. Justice Oka said but soon after bail was granted by the apex court, Balaji took oath as a minister.

Rohatgi said he did not argue this as the circumstance before the Supreme Court and never made a plea here that grant me bail as I am not a minister. "You may not have argued but the application on the basis of which impugned order was passed…we will not tolerate such conduct," said the bench. Rohatgi said he will show that his client was not influencing the witnesses.

Justice Oka asked Sibal, "There is a larger issue here….all those allegations were when he was minister and then we granted bail and within two days he became minister. This we will not tolerate. You have a choice: freedom or post….otherwise (he is) making a mockery of the process".

Sibal said in the predicate offence, the summons will be served by December 2025, therefore, there is no chance of influencing anybody. "We are not cancelling the bail on the grounds that you are misusing the facility. Based on your record, there is a grave apprehension that you will interfere. You made a representation that there is a change in circumstance. You should have been bold enough, and said if you are granting bail, I am going back (to become a minister). This is dishonesty…", said Justice Oka.

Justice Oka said, "We will record it in the order that we have made a mistake by ignoring the judgments against you, because the entire hearing proceeded on the footing that he is no longer minister. We will accept our mistake".

Sibal argued that there was no chance of his client influencing witnesses and added, "There is no witness coming in the box, how will I influence?" Disagreeing with Sibal’s contention, the bench said, “You are preventing them from coming…”.

Justice Oka told Sibal, “Since you are appearing in this matter, we are worried about something else…..such politicians apply for bail and if this is the classic thing, what will be the approach of the court, we are worried about that".

Justice Oka said the court is worried about liberty, and "we have been passing such strong orders in bail applications". After a detailed hearing in the matter, the bench accepted Sibal’s request to grant him time to get instructions in the matter. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday.