‘Express Remorse’, SC to Badal, Majithia on Statements against Former Judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia to express regret in connection with their statements against former judge Ranjit Singh. Singh had led a panel probing incidents of sacrilege and police firing in Punjab.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar. The bench told Badal that expressing remorse will keep him at a higher pedestal, as he has been deputy chief minister of Punjab.

"You were deputy CM of Punjab and he is a former judge. You both have held higher positions in public life…”, said the bench.

Referring to the statements, the bench told senior advocate Puneet Bali, representing both Badal and Majithia, that it does not look nice. “The only way forward is that you should express remorse. Persuade him," said the bench.

Bali contended that he understands what is coming from the court and sought time to convey the message to his clients.

The bench also asked senior advocate Nidesh Gupta, appearing for the former judge, to convey the view of the court to him.