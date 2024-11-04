ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Review CBI's Plea Against DK Shivakumar After Four Weeks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear four weeks CBI’s plea challenging the withdrawal of consent by the Karnataka government to investigate the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. Another petition has been filed by Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on the same issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, contended before the bench that since the central agency has also filed the plea, the court could hear both matters together.

The CBI and the BJP leader challenged the Karnataka High Court's order of August 29, 2024. The apex court scheduled the hearing on both petitions on the same day after four weeks. The high court had declined to entertain petitions filed by the BJP leader and the CBI challenging the Congress government’s decision to withdraw consent for investigating the corruption case against Shivakumar.

The high court had also dismissed the CBI’s challenge to the state’s November 28, 2023, decision to withdraw consent for probing Shivakumar’s alleged illegal assets.