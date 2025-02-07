ETV Bharat / bharat

Demolition Of Property In Sambhal: SC Asks Petitioner To Approach Jurisdictional HC

The top court directed petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor to approach the jurisdictional high court regarding alleged violations of its demolition verdict by Sambhal authorities.

The top court directed petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor to approach the jurisdictional high court regarding alleged violations of its demolition verdict by Sambhal authorities.
File Photo: Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties, to approach the jurisdictional high court.

"File it before the high court," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor.

"We find that the issue can be best addressed by the jurisdictional high court," the bench said while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court.

In his plea filed in the apex court through advocate Chand Qureshi, the petitioner alleged the authorities violated the top court's November 13, 2024 verdict which laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior show cause notice and giving 15 days to the aggrieved party to respond.

The plea claimed authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without prior notice or an opportunity for him or his family members.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties, to approach the jurisdictional high court.

"File it before the high court," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor.

"We find that the issue can be best addressed by the jurisdictional high court," the bench said while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court.

In his plea filed in the apex court through advocate Chand Qureshi, the petitioner alleged the authorities violated the top court's November 13, 2024 verdict which laid down pan-India guidelines and barred demolition of properties without a prior show cause notice and giving 15 days to the aggrieved party to respond.

The plea claimed authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal bulldozed a part of the petitioner's property on January 10-11 without prior notice or an opportunity for him or his family members.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMBHALMOHAMMED GHAYOORDEMOLITION OF PROPERTY IN SAMBHAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.