Demolition Of Property In Sambhal: SC Asks Petitioner To Approach Jurisdictional HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked a petitioner, who was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Sambhal authorities for allegedly violating its verdict on demolition of properties, to approach the jurisdictional high court.

"File it before the high court," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran told the counsel appearing for petitioner Mohammed Ghayoor.

"We find that the issue can be best addressed by the jurisdictional high court," the bench said while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the high court.