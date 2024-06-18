Supreme Court To Organise Special Lok Adalat From July 29-August 3

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will organise a special Lok Adalat commencing from July 29 to August 3, to facilitate amicable settlement of suitable pending cases.

The special Lok Adalat will be organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the top court, which came into existence on January 26, 1950. "In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court of India is organising a Special Lok Adalat from July 29, 2024, to August 3, 2024, to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases," said a statement issued by the top court here on Tuesday.

The statement said that Lok Adalat is an integral component of the judicial system in the country, which enhances alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements.

"Organising of the ensuing Lok Adalat is pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of the society," the statement added.

The statement further said that cases having elements of settlement including cases relating to matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour, which are pending before the Supreme Court, would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal.

The Supreme Court is the top-most court in the country and currently, DY Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud is the Chief Justice of India.