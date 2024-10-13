ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear PIL On Delhi's Air Pollution On Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Delhi’s air pollution and its controlling measures.

The matter will be heard by a bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and AG Masih, per the cause list published on the SC website.

During its last hearing, the apex court raised serious concern over the nominal collection of compensation from the farmers burning paddy stubble. The court also pulled up the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for failing to implement its directions, as “not a single prosecution case was launched over stubble burning.”

In response, the CAQM empowered district magistrates in Punjab, Haryana, and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prosecute officials for inaction on the issue.