ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear PIL On Delhi's Air Pollution On Monday

In the last hearing, the court pulled up the Commission for Air Quality Management as 'not a single prosecution case was launched over stubble burning'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Delhi’s air pollution and its controlling measures.

The matter will be heard by a bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and AG Masih, per the cause list published on the SC website.

During its last hearing, the apex court raised serious concern over the nominal collection of compensation from the farmers burning paddy stubble. The court also pulled up the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for failing to implement its directions, as “not a single prosecution case was launched over stubble burning.”

In response, the CAQM empowered district magistrates in Punjab, Haryana, and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prosecute officials for inaction on the issue.

The panel also deputed 26 central teams to various vulnerable districts in Punjab and Haryana to assist district authorities in the enforcement.

The CAQM was established in 2020 to improve coordination, research, problem identification, and resolution of air quality index-related issues in the NCR and nearby regions. Since then, it has imposed limitations in Delhi following a decline in air quality every year.

During the winter months, Delhi and its surrounding areas are at risk of air pollution, with heavy smog engulfing the region.

Last winter, doctors opined that “breathing in the national capital's polluted air was similar to the damaging consequences of smoking around 10 cigarettes each day.”

Read More

  1. 'Falsehood, Injustice Will Win': Atishi's Slip Of Tongue On Dussehra
  2. Delhi Government Sets Up 24x7 'Green War Room' To Tackle Winter Pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning Delhi’s air pollution and its controlling measures.

The matter will be heard by a bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and AG Masih, per the cause list published on the SC website.

During its last hearing, the apex court raised serious concern over the nominal collection of compensation from the farmers burning paddy stubble. The court also pulled up the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for failing to implement its directions, as “not a single prosecution case was launched over stubble burning.”

In response, the CAQM empowered district magistrates in Punjab, Haryana, and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prosecute officials for inaction on the issue.

The panel also deputed 26 central teams to various vulnerable districts in Punjab and Haryana to assist district authorities in the enforcement.

The CAQM was established in 2020 to improve coordination, research, problem identification, and resolution of air quality index-related issues in the NCR and nearby regions. Since then, it has imposed limitations in Delhi following a decline in air quality every year.

During the winter months, Delhi and its surrounding areas are at risk of air pollution, with heavy smog engulfing the region.

Last winter, doctors opined that “breathing in the national capital's polluted air was similar to the damaging consequences of smoking around 10 cigarettes each day.”

Read More

  1. 'Falsehood, Injustice Will Win': Atishi's Slip Of Tongue On Dussehra
  2. Delhi Government Sets Up 24x7 'Green War Room' To Tackle Winter Pollution

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUPREME COURTPIL ON DELHI AIR POLLUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.