SC to Hear on July 22, Plea for Court-Monitored Investigation Into the Electoral Bonds Scheme

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on July 22, a plea seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Bhushan said the PIL of two NGOs, Common Cause and the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), is listed for hearing on Monday. The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said a similar plea, which was listed for Friday, will also be taken up together with the PIL on July 22.

The NGOs have claimed that there is an "apparent quid pro quo" between political parties, corporations, and investigative agencies and termed the electoral bonds scheme as a "scam". The Election Commission of India had released the data on the funding of the parties by electoral bonds.