Supreme Court To Hear On February 19 Pleas Against New Law For CEC, EC Appointments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on February 19, pleas against the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) under the 2023 law, saying if anything happens in the interregnum, the consequences are bound to follow.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing an NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, contended before the bench that pleas were earlier scheduled to be heard on Wednesday but now, they have been listed for hearing on February 19.

Bhushan, stressing the urgency in the matter, said that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is scheduled to superannuate on February 18. Bhushan said the government may appoint the new CEC under the 2023 law, which is under challenge.

The bench said, "We are fixing the matter for hearing on February 19. If anything happens in the interregnum, then the consequences are bound to follow".

Bhushan submitted before the bench they had been informed by the registry that Justice Kant was unwell, therefore the matters were posted for hearing on February 19. Justice Kant said now all the matters will be taken up for hearing on February 19.

The top court, on February 3, while fixing the matter for Wednesday, said it will decide the issue on merit and finally. Earlier, Bhushan had argued that the top court in its March 2023 verdict had set up a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to appoint the CEC and ECs. In December 2023, the Centre enacted The Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The new law has replaced the Chief Justice of India by a minister on a panel to be set up for the purpose of selecting the CEC and ECs, which was directly in conflict with a judgment delivered by the apex court.

"You need to have an independent committee to appoint the election commissioners," Bhushan had said. Advocate Varun Thakur, representing Congress' Jaya Thakur, had submitted that they had moved the application seeking a direction to the Centre that the appointment of the CEC should be made as per the March 2, 2023 verdict of the constitution bench. In March last year, the apex court declined to stay the appointments of new ECs under the new law and deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the appointments.