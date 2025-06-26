ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear Karnataka Plea Against HC Order On Informing Accused The Grounds Of Arrest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea filed by the Karnataka Police against an order of the high court, which declined the custody remand of an accused in a murder case. The high court had said that the accused was not informed about the grounds of arrest.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench observed that the matter required consideration and sought a response from the respondents in the matter. "Issue notice on the special leave petition and on the application for stay," the bench said.

The bench noted that in a separate plea over the issue of grounds of arrest, the apex court had reserved its verdict on April 22. “The outcome of this judgment (on a separate petition) will have a bearing on finally deciding this matter. Place this matter for further consideration on July 18,” the bench said.

The Karnataka High Court, in April this year, set aside the trial court's remand order passed on February 17, 2023. The high court directed the release of the man from custody, subject to certain conditions.

During the hearing today, the bench, after hearing the submissions, agreed to issue notice to the man in a murder case in Hassan district. The Karnataka police was represented by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra before the apex court.