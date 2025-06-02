ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear In July A Plea Against Demolition Of Structures In Okhla Village

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear in July a plea against the proposed demolition of certain alleged unauthorised structures at Okhla village in the national capital.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma. During the hearing, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the petitioners, cited an order passed by the apex court on May 7, which directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to demolish unauthorised structures and encroachments in Okhla village in accordance with law. The bench said, “We are aware of our orders. We don't want to say anything. We leave it to you”. The bench asked the counsel, “Should we pass an appropriate order or you want it in July?”

Hedge requested the bench that nothing should happen in the meantime. The bench asked Hegde to take instructions and passed over the matter. After a while when the matter came up for hearing again, the senior advocate said the matter could be scheduled for hearing in July. The bench scheduled the matter for a hearing in July.

The counsel cited the May 7 order which read, "We also make it clear that those occupants who are aggrieved by notices of demolition are free to adopt appropriate proceedings in accordance with law".