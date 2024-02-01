Supreme Court to Hear Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Plea Against ED Arrest Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to examine on Friday a plea by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, representing Soren, mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said an identical petition challenging Soren's arrest was filed in Jharkhand High Court and it is listed for hearing today. Sibal said his client would withdraw the petition from the high court. The bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the petition would be listed for hearing on Friday.

During the brief hearing, Sibal said the arrest memo says 10' o clock, they say arrested at 5 PM and emphasised that it is a very serious matter. The ED’s counsel said there are serious allegations against Soren too. Sibal said, before election you will keep on arresting?

Soren said the manner of arrest just before general elections has an adverse impact on polity of the country.