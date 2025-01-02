ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court To Hear Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea For Implementation Of Places Of Worship Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi seeking implementation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which asks to maintain the religious character of a place as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. Advocate Nizam Pasha, representing Owaisi, said that the court is seized of various pleas on the issue and the fresh one may be tagged with them as well.

After hearing submissions, the bench said that Owaisi’s fresh plea be tagged with pending cases on the matter. The bench said it will be taken up on February 17 with them. The plea was filed in December last year through advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi.