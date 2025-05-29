Supreme Court To Get Three New Judges

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court.

On May 26, the Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, recommended the appointment of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice N V Anjaria, Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and Bombay High Court judge Justice A S Chandurkar as judges of the apex court.

The Centre notified its decision three days after the Collegium recommended the name of three high court judges for the elevation to the top court, which is being seen as a positive start to the tenure of CJI Gavai, who took oath on May 14 as the 52nd Chief Justice of India at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on X, said: "In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) N.V. Anjaria, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, (ii) Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, High Court of Gauhati and (iii) A.S. Chandurkar, Judge, High Court of Bombay as Judges of the Supreme Court of India".

It is learnt that the judges are expected to be sworn in by CJI Gavai on Friday morning. With these appointments, the top court is back to its full strength of 34 judges. The five-member Collegium, led by CJI Gavai, had met on May 26, to discuss names to fill up the vacancies in the top court. The other members of the apex court’s collegium are Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, and B V Nagarathna.

Earlier this month, two vacancies were created after the retirement of former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice A.S. Oka. A third vacancy will arise upon the retirement of Justice Bela M Trivedi on June 9. However, Justice Trivedi's last working day was on May 15.