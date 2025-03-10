SC To Get New Judge, Centre Notifies Appointment Of Calcutta HC Judge Justice Joymalya Bagchi

New Delhi: The Centre has notified the appointment of Calcutta High Court judge justice Joymalya Bagchi as a judge of the Supreme Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in a post on X informed that in exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Justice Joymalya Bagchi in the Supreme Court.

On March 6, the Supreme Court collegium recommended the elevation of justice Bagchi to the Supreme Court. Justice Bagchi would be in line to be the Chief Justice of India in 2031 by succeeding Justice KV Vishwanathan.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, in a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court, said the collegium in its meeting held on March 6, 2025, deliberated on and discussed the names of chief justices and senior puisne judges of the high courts’ eligible for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The collegium said after carefully evaluating merit, integrity and competence and also accommodating a plurality of considerations, it has recommended appointment of Justice Joymalya Bagchi, presently a judge of the High Court at Calcutta, as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi was appointed as a judge of the High Court at Calcutta on 27th June 2011 and transferred to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on January 4, 2021. He was repatriated to the High Court at Calcutta on November 8, 2021, and has been functioning there since then. He has served as a judge of the high court for more than 13 years. During his long tenure as a judge of the high court, justice Joymalya Bagchi has acquired significant experience in diverse fields of law.

After the retirement of justice Altamas Kabir on July 18, 2013 as Chief Justice of India, there has not been any Chief Justice of India from the High Court at Calcutta. On the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan on May 25, 2031, justice Joymalya Bagchi would be in line to assume office as the Chief Justice of India till his retirement on October 2, 2031. Justice Joymalya Bagchi would have a tenure of more than six years before he assumes the office of the Chief Justice of India.