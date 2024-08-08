ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea in Excise Policy Case on Friday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Friday on the bail pleas of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the central agencies, CBI and ED, where they see the end of the tunnel, referring to several hundred witnesses in the case while reserving its order on bail pleas filed by AAP leader Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The ED had argued that Sisodia was neck-deep in the excise policy scam.

During the hearing, a bench comprising justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan asked additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju, who was representing the agencies, “There are 493 witnesses. Assuming even if you drop 50 per cent of them, it comes to nearly 250…"

“Realistically, tell us where you see the end of the tunnel?" the bench asked Raju, referring to 493 witnesses in both cases. The bench asked the CBI and ED asked how long it would take to conclude the trial in the case. Raju said there were eight important witnesses each in the cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the matter. At this juncture, the bench asked, "When can the trial commence?" Raju replied that within a month of the framing of charges, these (eight) witnesses can be examined."

Raju vehemently argued before the bench that Sisodia was not correct in pinning the blame on probe agencies regarding the delay in these cases and, explaining the causes of delay, added that Sisodia and other accused had filed several applications before the trial court seeking documents which were not relied upon by the prosecuting agencies.