Supreme Court To Centre: You Built Roads, But Ignored Lives

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rebuked the Centre for having a callous approach in formulating a cashless scheme for treating motor accident victims, saying that the government is constructing huge highways, but people are dying on it because of lack of the facility, and asked, “how many persons have died since last three years’ as golden hour scheme was not there?”

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench strongly criticised the Centre, saying that despite its January 8 order, the government neither complied with the direction nor did it ask for an extension of time. The bench said though Section 164a of the Motor Vehicles Act was brought into force on April 1, 2022, for a period of three years, the government did not implement it by framing the scheme for the interim relief to claimants.

The bench questioned the secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport, who had joined the hearing virtually, “Where is the draft scheme? Are you serious? Can you be so casual, and three years back, the provision had come into force. If you are not serious about this provision, then why have you enacted this provision?”. The secretary said a draft scheme was prepared, but a roadblock was hit as the General Insurance Council (GIC) raised objections.

Justice Oka said, “People are dying in road accidents. You are constructing huge highways, but people are dying there, as there are no facilities. There is no scheme for golden hour treatment. What is the use of constructing highways?”

Justice Oka said the court knows the reason why the implementation of the scheme is being delayed. “You are the central government, you framed the law and you are not implementing…start somewhere and go on improving the scheme”, said Justice Oka.

The bench asked, “You are in contempt. You have not bothered to seek an extension of time. What is this going on? You don't care for your statutes. This is one of the welfare provisions……Are you working for the welfare of the common man?"

The golden hour under Section 2 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, refers to a one-hour window following a traumatic injury under which a timely medical intervention will most likely prevent death.

The secretary stressed that the GIC has not been cooperative. “It has contended that it should be permitted to check the status of an insurance policy of motor vehicles involved in an accident," the secretary said. “How many people will die. How many persons have died in the last three years, as the golden hour scheme was not there…do not put burden on GIC”, the bench told the Centre’s counsel.

The bench said the government has to create a fund as per the scheme, but why has it not been created? The secretary said the fund has been created, and it has been funded from the budgetary outlay. “If you have funds, then why are you blaming the GIC…scheme can be formulated, funds can be used for cashless treatment”, said Justice Oka. The secretary agreed that they were working on a consensus, which was a mistake, and they should have gone ahead and notified the scheme. The secretary said the scheme is approved now and only legal vetting is left.

The bench recorded the submission that the scheme for golden hour will be brought into force within a week from Monday. After hearing submissions, the apex court directed that the notified scheme should be brought on record by May 9 and posted the matter for further hearing on May 13.

The apex court in January this year had directed the Centre to formulate the scheme for the cashless medical treatment of motor accident victims in the golden hour period mandated under the law. Referring to Section 162 of the Act, the bench directed the central government to provide by March 14 the scheme which could save numerous lives with prompt medical care to accident victims.

