‘Formulate An Appropriate Policy For Foreigners Jumping Bail’, SC To Centre

The top court has underlined the need for a policy to ensure that foreign nationals committing crimes in the country do not flee from justice.

The top court has underlined the need for a policy to ensure that foreign nationals committing crimes in the country do not flee from justice.
File Photo: Supreme Court (ANI)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 3, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the central government should consider formulating an appropriate policy or initiate such further action so that foreign nationals do not flee the course of justice after committing crimes in the country.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih. The bench suggested the formulation of a policy after it was informed that a foreign national accused of a cheating case jumped bail and is on the run. The bench passed the order on August 26, 2025.

The bench noted that Raj Kumar Bhaskar Thakre, additional solicitor general appearing for the central government, drew the court's attention to a communication addressed to the solicitor general by the consultant (legal), CPV Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

The communication said in furtherance of email dated August 6, 2025, it is informed that the extradition request, prepared by the superintendent of police, District Giridh, Jharkhand, was received by the ministry, and after duly vetting the same, it has been sent to the High Commission of India, Abuja, Nigeria, on the basis of "Assurance of Reciprocity", for onward transmission to the concerned Nigerian authorities.”

“However, it may be noted that in the absence of a bilateral Extradition treaty between India and Nigeria, the Nigerian authorities are unlikely to extradite their own nationals. The aforementioned may be apprised to the court on the next date of hearing”, said the communication.

In December last year, the apex court had set aside the Jharkhand High Court's May 2022 order granting bail to accused Alex David. After he was granted bail by the high court, the state government challenged the high court order in the top court. The apex court was apprised that David had jumped bail and gone absconding.

The bench, in an order passed on August 26, said that in view of such communication addressed to the solicitor general and particularly having regard to the fact that there is no bilateral treaty between Nigeria and India in regard to the extradition of a Nigerian national for facing criminal proceedings in India, no useful purpose would be served in keeping this petition pending any further.

“The special leave petition stands disposed of, confirming the order of cancellation of bail but leaving it open to the Central Government to formulate an appropriate policy or initiate such further action as deemed necessary and proper so that foreign nationals do not flee the course of justice after committing crimes in India”, said the apex court, in its order.

David was booked for various offences, including cheating under the Information Technology Act.

The Centre filed an affidavit, indicating the presence of comprehensive guidelines for investigation abroad and the issue of a letter rogatory, mutual legal assistance request and service of summons, notices and judicial documents with respect to criminal matters.

In December last year, the apex court directed the Centre to take appropriate measures as suggested in its guidelines.

