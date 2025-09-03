‘Formulate An Appropriate Policy For Foreigners Jumping Bail’, SC To Centre

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the central government should consider formulating an appropriate policy or initiate such further action so that foreign nationals do not flee the course of justice after committing crimes in the country.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and A G Masih. The bench suggested the formulation of a policy after it was informed that a foreign national accused of a cheating case jumped bail and is on the run. The bench passed the order on August 26, 2025.

The bench noted that Raj Kumar Bhaskar Thakre, additional solicitor general appearing for the central government, drew the court's attention to a communication addressed to the solicitor general by the consultant (legal), CPV Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

The communication said in furtherance of email dated August 6, 2025, it is informed that the extradition request, prepared by the superintendent of police, District Giridh, Jharkhand, was received by the ministry, and after duly vetting the same, it has been sent to the High Commission of India, Abuja, Nigeria, on the basis of "Assurance of Reciprocity", for onward transmission to the concerned Nigerian authorities.”

“However, it may be noted that in the absence of a bilateral Extradition treaty between India and Nigeria, the Nigerian authorities are unlikely to extradite their own nationals. The aforementioned may be apprised to the court on the next date of hearing”, said the communication.

In December last year, the apex court had set aside the Jharkhand High Court's May 2022 order granting bail to accused Alex David. After he was granted bail by the high court, the state government challenged the high court order in the top court. The apex court was apprised that David had jumped bail and gone absconding.