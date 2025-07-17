'Trace Russian Mother-Son And Return The Child’s Custody To Indian Father’, SC To Centre

New Delhi: In an unusual child custody case, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to issue look-out notices for a Russian woman - Victoria Basu - who has allegedly absconded with a five-year-old son from her marriage to an Indian man, Saikat Basu.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench also directed the Delhi Police to 'trace the missing child without any loss of time' and hand custody to the father. The father of the child had claimed that the mother and his son, who was with her as per a custody deal, have been 'missing' since July 7.

The bench asked the Delhi police to trace the minor child without any loss of time and hand over the unconditional custody of the child to the father. The bench also asked the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to issue look-out notices and ensure that the mother is not permitted to leave the country. The couple’s divorce proceedings are pending before a family court in Delhi's Saket.

The woman’s counsel informed the bench that the whereabouts of the mother are not known. The bench, which seemed unconvinced with this contention, told the counsel, “You people know everything... Do you think you can play with us? "

The husband has claimed that his estranged wife had been seen secretly entering the Russian embassy in Delhi. He contended before the apex court that he feared mother and child may have fled India.

The bench directed for the seizure of the mother's passport and also asked the MEA officers to talk with Russian embassy officials to seek permission to enter into the residence of the diplomat who was last seen with the Russian woman.

The child’s father had claimed that there was a custody deal according to which the boy spends three days a week with his mother, and she took custody of the boy on May 22. The father contended before the apex court that he saw the child last time in May.

The couple met in China where the man was working as an engineer for a software company. They got married in India in 2017.