ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trace Russian Mother-Son And Return The Child’s Custody To Indian Father’, SC To Centre

The bench asked the Delhi police to trace the minor child and hand over the unconditional custody of the child to the father.

Amid divorce case, Indian man alleges Russian wife fled with son. Top court orders passport seizure and urgent child recovery.
File Photo: Supreme Court (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: In an unusual child custody case, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to issue look-out notices for a Russian woman - Victoria Basu - who has allegedly absconded with a five-year-old son from her marriage to an Indian man, Saikat Basu.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench also directed the Delhi Police to 'trace the missing child without any loss of time' and hand custody to the father. The father of the child had claimed that the mother and his son, who was with her as per a custody deal, have been 'missing' since July 7.

The bench asked the Delhi police to trace the minor child without any loss of time and hand over the unconditional custody of the child to the father. The bench also asked the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to issue look-out notices and ensure that the mother is not permitted to leave the country. The couple’s divorce proceedings are pending before a family court in Delhi's Saket.

The woman’s counsel informed the bench that the whereabouts of the mother are not known. The bench, which seemed unconvinced with this contention, told the counsel, “You people know everything... Do you think you can play with us? "

The husband has claimed that his estranged wife had been seen secretly entering the Russian embassy in Delhi. He contended before the apex court that he feared mother and child may have fled India.

The bench directed for the seizure of the mother's passport and also asked the MEA officers to talk with Russian embassy officials to seek permission to enter into the residence of the diplomat who was last seen with the Russian woman.

The child’s father had claimed that there was a custody deal according to which the boy spends three days a week with his mother, and she took custody of the boy on May 22. The father contended before the apex court that he saw the child last time in May.

The couple met in China where the man was working as an engineer for a software company. They got married in India in 2017.

Read More

  1. SC Puts On Hold Karnataka HC Order On Contempt Proceedings Against H D Kumaraswamy
  2. 'Mother, A Great Source Of Comfort And Safety To Minor Child', SC Reverses Its Order Handing Over Custody To His Father
  3. SC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Pleas of Two In Land Fraud Case

New Delhi: In an unusual child custody case, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to issue look-out notices for a Russian woman - Victoria Basu - who has allegedly absconded with a five-year-old son from her marriage to an Indian man, Saikat Basu.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench also directed the Delhi Police to 'trace the missing child without any loss of time' and hand custody to the father. The father of the child had claimed that the mother and his son, who was with her as per a custody deal, have been 'missing' since July 7.

The bench asked the Delhi police to trace the minor child without any loss of time and hand over the unconditional custody of the child to the father. The bench also asked the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to issue look-out notices and ensure that the mother is not permitted to leave the country. The couple’s divorce proceedings are pending before a family court in Delhi's Saket.

The woman’s counsel informed the bench that the whereabouts of the mother are not known. The bench, which seemed unconvinced with this contention, told the counsel, “You people know everything... Do you think you can play with us? "

The husband has claimed that his estranged wife had been seen secretly entering the Russian embassy in Delhi. He contended before the apex court that he feared mother and child may have fled India.

The bench directed for the seizure of the mother's passport and also asked the MEA officers to talk with Russian embassy officials to seek permission to enter into the residence of the diplomat who was last seen with the Russian woman.

The child’s father had claimed that there was a custody deal according to which the boy spends three days a week with his mother, and she took custody of the boy on May 22. The father contended before the apex court that he saw the child last time in May.

The couple met in China where the man was working as an engineer for a software company. They got married in India in 2017.

Read More

  1. SC Puts On Hold Karnataka HC Order On Contempt Proceedings Against H D Kumaraswamy
  2. 'Mother, A Great Source Of Comfort And Safety To Minor Child', SC Reverses Its Order Handing Over Custody To His Father
  3. SC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Pleas of Two In Land Fraud Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RUSSIAN MOTHER INDIAN FATHERRUSSIAN WIFE FLED WITH SONSC TO CENTRE ON RUSSIAN MOTHER SON

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.