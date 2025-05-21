SC To Centre: Need Permanent Body For Consumer Disputes, Inform On Its Feasibility In Three Months

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to inform within three months on the feasibility of a permanent adjudicatory forum for consumer disputes.

A bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka said, "The Union of India is directed to file an affidavit on the feasibility of a permanent adjudicatory forum for consumer disputes, either in the form of a consumer tribunal or a consumer court, within a period of three months from today, on the touchstone of the constitutional mandate."

The bench said a consumer is ideally expected to get a qualitative and timely decision from the consumer forum concerned. "Such a decision is the best advertisement for the concept of consumerism. We feel that the time has come to effect a change in mindset qua revamping the tenure of office in consumer fora," the bench said.

The bench, also comprising Justice MM Sundresh, said that the essence of consumerism was embedded within the Constitution.

The bench stressed that there was absolutely no reason to fill the consumer body with tenure-based offices for the staff, members, and presidents, and added that such a forum should consist of permanent members, including both staff and the presiding officers. The bench said giving permanency would go a long way in developing and enhancing the concept of consumerism.

The bench asked the Centre to consider facilitating sitting Judges to head the fora. The strength may be increased adequately. "We deem it fit to suggest that the Union of India may consider increasing the strength of Consumer fora at all levels," said the bench.

The apex court passed the directions on a plea alleging lacunae in the implementation of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.