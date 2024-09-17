ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks CBI to File Status Report On Probe Into 'Financial Irregularities' At RG Kar Hospital

By PTI

The apex court directed the CBI to submit a status report on the investigation into alleged financial irregularities at Rg Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This follows the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institution. The court decided against halting live streaming of the proceedings, emphasising public interest, and instructed Wikipedia to remove the victim's identity to protect privacy.

Supreme Court (IANS)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to submit a status report on the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered last month.

The top court also perused the status report filed by the CBI concerning the rape and murder incident and said disclosing the status will jeopardise further investigation.

Refusing to stop streaming live proceedings in the suo motu case related to the incident, the apex court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra perused the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report and said disclosing the status would jeopardise further investigation.

As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, sought the stopping of live proceedings in the case. He alleged that women lawyers of the chamber are facing threats of acid attacks and rapes.

The top court assured Sibal that it would step in if there were any threats to lawyers and others. The Solicitor General, appearing for the CBI, submitted that Wikipedia was still showing the name and photo of the victim. The top court then directed Wikipedia to remove the name of the victim.

"In the interest of maintaining the dignity and privacy of the deceased, the governing principle is that the identity of the victim in a rape and murder case shall not be disclosed. Wikipedia shall take steps to comply with the previous order passed," the bench said.

The top court also said that nobody can say that the CBI destroyed anything related to the crime, scene or the 27 minutes of CCTV camera footage. The West Bengal police told the court nothing related to the crime, including the CCTV footage, remains with them and everything has been handed over to the CBI.

The apex court asked the central agency to file a status report on the probe so far on the alleged financial irregularities in medical departments. The hearing is currently underway.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

