SC Slams CAQM, Says It Made No Effort to Implement Its Direction to Stop Stubble Burning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Commission for Air Quality Management for failing to control incidents of stubble burning and said it has made no effort to implement its direction to prevent such incidents. A bench of Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih said CAQM has not launched a single prosecution against incidents of stubble burning in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

It held a meeting on the issue only on August 29, it said. The top court noted that only five out of 11 members were present in the meeting where the implementation of its directions was not even discussed.

The apex court also rapped the Punjab and Haryana governments, saying the two states have only exacted nominal compensation from the farmers who were found burning stubble. It directed the Centre and CAQM to file affidavits within a week from today on the matter and posted the matter for hearing on October 16.

