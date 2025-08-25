SC To Appoint Amicus Over 'Ecological Imbalance' In Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will appoint an amicus curiae to assist it in a matter in connection with the ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh. The matter was taken up by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a suo motu case over the ecological and environmental conditions in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh’s advocate general and additional advocate general informed the bench about a report being filed by the state on August 23. The top court posted the matter after four weeks.

On July 28, a different bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said that the day is not far when the entire Himachal Pradesh may vanish in thin air from the map of the country and "God forbid this doesn’t happen", as it flagged the ecological imbalance in the state. The bench had said: "The situation in the state of Himachal Pradesh has gone from bad to worse. The severe ecological imbalance and other environmental conditions have led to serious natural calamities over a period of years".

"This year also hundreds of people perished in the floods and landslides & thousands of properties were destroyed. Nature definitely is annoyed with the activities which are going on in the State of HP", said the bench, in an order passed on July 28.

The bench said climate change is having a visible and alarming impact on Himachal Pradesh. The bench said the state has been witnessing rising average temperatures, shifting snowfall patterns, and an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. "Glaciers, the primary source of many rivers in the region, are retreating at a concerning rate, raising the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods", it said.

The apex court made these observations while dealing with a petition against an order of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The high court had refused to entertain a plea challenging the state's June 2025 notification declaring certain areas as "green areas". The apex court declined to interfere with the high court's order. "The obvious reason for issuing the notification, which was made a subject matter of challenge before the High Court, was to curb the construction activities, etc., in a particular area. The object of issuing such notifications declaring certain earmarked areas as green areas is definitely a laudable object, but we are afraid to say that it is too late in the day for the State to issue such notifications and try to save the situation", said the bench.