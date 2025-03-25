ETV Bharat / bharat

'Grabbing Breasts, Breaking Pyjama Strings…..': SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Allahabad HC Order

The apex court has registered the suo motu case as In Re: Order Dated March 17, 2025, passed by the Allahabad High Court.

'Grabbing Breasts, Breaking Pyjama Strings…..': SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Allahabad HC Order
File photo of Supreme Court (Getty Images)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:02 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on March 17, stating that grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string were not enough for charge of attempt to rape.

The top court has registered the suo motu case as In Re: Order Dated March 17, 2025 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and Ancillary Issues. The matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Wednesday, as these remarks have caused outrage across the country.

The High Court had said that grabbing a girl’s breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama and trying to drag her beneath a culvert do not suffice to press charges of attempted rape. The High Court had said these acts only constitute "preparation", which is different from an actual attempt to commit the offence.

A single bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made this observation while partially allowing the revision petition filed by two accused persons. The High Court was hearing a plea against the trial court order summoning the two accused to face trial under Section 376 of the IPC (attempt to rape) read with Section 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The High Court had said that to bring a charge of attempted rape, the prosecution must establish that the act had progressed beyond the stage of preparation. It added that the difference between preparation and an actual attempt to commit an offence lies primarily in the greater degree of determination involved.

The prosecution had argued that the accused grabbed the victim's breasts, broke the string of her lower garment, and attempted to drag her beneath a culvert, but fled when witnesses intervened.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on March 17, stating that grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string were not enough for charge of attempt to rape.

The top court has registered the suo motu case as In Re: Order Dated March 17, 2025 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and Ancillary Issues. The matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Wednesday, as these remarks have caused outrage across the country.

The High Court had said that grabbing a girl’s breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama and trying to drag her beneath a culvert do not suffice to press charges of attempted rape. The High Court had said these acts only constitute "preparation", which is different from an actual attempt to commit the offence.

A single bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made this observation while partially allowing the revision petition filed by two accused persons. The High Court was hearing a plea against the trial court order summoning the two accused to face trial under Section 376 of the IPC (attempt to rape) read with Section 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The High Court had said that to bring a charge of attempted rape, the prosecution must establish that the act had progressed beyond the stage of preparation. It added that the difference between preparation and an actual attempt to commit an offence lies primarily in the greater degree of determination involved.

The prosecution had argued that the accused grabbed the victim's breasts, broke the string of her lower garment, and attempted to drag her beneath a culvert, but fled when witnesses intervened.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUO MOTU COGNISANCEALLAHABAD HIGH COURTATTEMPT TO RAPETRAIL COURTSUPREME COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.