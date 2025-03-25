'Grabbing Breasts, Breaking Pyjama Strings…..': SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Allahabad HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken a suo motu cognisance of an order passed by the Allahabad High Court on March 17, stating that grabbing breasts, breaking pyjama string were not enough for charge of attempt to rape.

The top court has registered the suo motu case as In Re: Order Dated March 17, 2025 passed by the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad and Ancillary Issues. The matter will be taken up by a bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih on Wednesday, as these remarks have caused outrage across the country.

The High Court had said that grabbing a girl’s breasts, breaking the string of her pyjama and trying to drag her beneath a culvert do not suffice to press charges of attempted rape. The High Court had said these acts only constitute "preparation", which is different from an actual attempt to commit the offence.

A single bench of Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra made this observation while partially allowing the revision petition filed by two accused persons. The High Court was hearing a plea against the trial court order summoning the two accused to face trial under Section 376 of the IPC (attempt to rape) read with Section 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The High Court had said that to bring a charge of attempted rape, the prosecution must establish that the act had progressed beyond the stage of preparation. It added that the difference between preparation and an actual attempt to commit an offence lies primarily in the greater degree of determination involved.

The prosecution had argued that the accused grabbed the victim's breasts, broke the string of her lower garment, and attempted to drag her beneath a culvert, but fled when witnesses intervened.