'People Are Losing Lives…’: SC Summons Transport Secretary Over Delay In Cashless Scheme For Accident Victims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre regarding delay in formulating a cashless medical treatment scheme for motor accident victims, saying people are losing lives, because there is no facility for cashless treatment.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench took objection that despite its January 8 order, the Centre did not comply with it and pointed out that the time granted has expired on March 15, 2025.

The top court told the Centre's counsel, that this scheme is for the benefit of common people, and added, "We are putting you to notice, we'll take action under contempt".

During the hearing, the apex court said it is a serious breach and violation of orders of this court. "We direct the secretary, ministry of road transport and highways to appear on video-conferencing and explain why the directions of this court were not complied with”, said the bench, which got irked at the non-implementing a very beneficial legislation.

Additional Solicitor General Vikramjeet Banerjee, representing the Centre, contended before the bench that the concerned authorities were facing "bottle necks".

However, the bench, which seemed not content with Centre’s counsel response, remarked, "This is your own legislation, people are losing lives, because there is no facility for cashless treatment". The bench told the counsel to inform the secretary that the officer would have to come and explain the reason for delay.

The apex court directed the official to appear before it virtually on April 28 for the explanation. The top court on January 8, had directed the Centre to formulate the scheme for the cashless medical treatment of motor accident victims in the "golden hour" period mandated under the law.

The apex court expressed its anguish at the concerned authorities on their failure to implement a cashless medical treatment plan that includes access to emergency aid during the 'golden hour' - the critical first 60 minutes after a person suffers severe trauma - for road accident survivors.

"It has been our long experience... Only when we get top government officials here do they take the orders of the court seriously. Otherwise, they won't take it..." said Justice Oka.