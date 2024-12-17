ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Mitigation Report, Good Conduct In Jail’, SC Substitutes Death Penalty With 25-years Sentence Without Remission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, taking into consideration the mitigation report and good conduct in jail, set aside the death sentence imposed on a convict in a sexual assault and murder case of a four-year-old minor boy in 2016. The apex court substituting the death sentence with a 25-year jail term without remission said it “would be a just dessert”.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and K V Viswanathan said without a doubt, the crime committed by the appellant was diabolic in character. “He enticed the innocent child by tempting him with ice cream and brutally sodomized and murdered the four-year-old. The appellant also mercilessly strangulated the deceased. The post-mortem report clearly indicated that death was due to asphyxia by throttling”, said Justice Viswanathan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

However, the bench said, on the mitigating side, “the appellant was 24 years of age when the incident happened; he had no criminal antecedents; the appellant hails from a low socio-economic household as the Mitigation Investigation Report filed by Ms Komal of Project 39A, pursuant to the order of this court dated October 5, 2023, indicates”.

The bench said the mitigation report further indicates that experts have opined that the appellant is diagnosed with moderate-intensity psychotic features and intellectual disability and that the appellant had in his early childhood contracted Tuberculosis Meningitis (TBM). It added that the appellant, according to the report, maintains family ties with his 64-year-old mother who takes care of his 10-year-old daughter and the appellant’s wife has deserted him.

The bench had also called for the conduct and behaviour of the appellant from the Superintendent of Vadodara Central Jail as well as a report on his mental health. “The report from the Superintendent of Vadodara Jail indicates that the behaviour of the appellant in prison is completely normal and that his conduct in jail is good. The report from the hospital for mental health indicates that the appellant has no psychiatric problem at present. The report does indicate a feeling of remorse in the appellant”, said the bench.

The apex court said the case does not fall in the rarest of rare categories and a sentence of imprisonment for a prescribed period without remission would alone be proportionate to the crime and also not jeopardise the public confidence in the efficacy of the legal system. “We hold that a sentence of imprisonment for a period of 25 years without remission would be a just dessert", said the bench.

The apex court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by convict Sambhubhai Raisangbhai Padhiyar challenging the Gujarat High Court's April 2019 verdict.