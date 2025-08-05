SC Strikes Down Exemption From Environmental Clearance Norms For Educational Buildings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to strike down a part of the Centre's January 29, 2025, notification, which exempted construction projects related to industrial sheds, schools, colleges, and hostels from obtaining prior environmental clearance under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. Under the EIA regime, any building or construction project with a built-up area equal to or greater than 20,000 square metres required prior environmental clearance. The impugned notification had amended Clause 8 of the schedule to the 2006 EIA Notification.

The bench said it cannot see the reason behind the exemption of 2006 notification for the industry and educational buildings, and stressed that if any construction activity of an area more than 20000 sqm is carried out, then it will naturally have an effect on the environment.

The bench emphasised that the court had always focused on sustainable development. "The court, while ensuring that development is permitted, has also required precaution to be taken so that least damage is caused to the environment and has even ordered costs to be paid for such development activities", it observed.

The top court held that the exemption for educational purposes was arbitrary and contrary to the purpose of the Environment Protection Act. The apex court struck down note 1 to clause 8(a) of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change's (MoEFCC) notification dated January 29.

The bench observed that natural resources must be held in trust for future generations and development must be balanced with environmental protection.

The bench said it cannot see the reason for discriminating the other buildings with the buildings for either industrial or educational purposes. "It is common knowledge that education is no more a merely service-oriented profession. It is common knowledge that education has nowadays also become a flourishing industry", it observed.

The apex court passed the order on a petition filed by the NGO, which challenged both the January 29 notification and a subsequent office memorandum dated January 30.

In February 2025, the top court had put on hold the operation of the notification in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO Vanashakti. This order also applied to an office memorandum dated January 30, 2025, which had clarified that the amended notification would also apply to Kerala. The bench clarified that the notification would also apply to Kerala.

The apex court declined to entertain Centre's justification that there is a guideline to ensure such projects would follow environmental safeguards.

The bench said that the exemption of applicability of the 2006 notification to the projects and activities qua industrial sheds, schools, colleges, hostels, and educational institutions does not appear to be in tune with the purpose of the Environmental Protection Act.

The Centre had contended that it is not feasible for the environment ministry to assess all such projects nationwide, given the high number of construction projects in the country.

The apex court said it would not be possible for the union ministry to consider projects across the country and therefore the issue could be considered on a state-to-state basis. "If any construction activity in any area more than 20,000 sq km is carried out, it will have an environmental impact even if it's for industrial or educational purposes, and discrimination cannot be made with similar such institutes," the bench said.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the NGO, said similar attempts in 2014, 2016, and 2018 had been struck down or stayed by courts, including the Kerala High Court, the National Green Tribunal, and the Delhi High Court.