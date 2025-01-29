SC Strikes Down Domicile-Based Reservation In PG Medical Admissions, Calls It Unconstitutional

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that domicile-based reservations in postgraduate (PG) medical courses are not permissible, and declared it “unconstitutional” for violating Article 14 of the Constitution.

The judgment was pronounced by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia and SVN Bhatti. The apex court said, “Residence-based reservation in PG medical courses is clearly violative of Article 14 of the Constitution…”.

The apex court said that the state-imposed domicile requirements for admission to PG medical courses run contrary to the constitutional guarantee of equality. The apex court stressed that Article 19 grants every citizen the right to reside, trade, and pursue a profession anywhere across the country.

The apex court’s judgment has made it clear that postgraduate medical admissions under state quotas must be determined only on the basis of merit in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The bench said, “We are all domiciles in the territory of India. There is nothing like a provincial or state domicile. There is only one domicile. We are all residents of India”.

The apex court said that any form of domicile-based restriction at the postgraduate level disturbs the foundational principle of the Constitution, which grants the right to seek admission to educational institutions across the country.

The apex court observed that some degree of domicile-based reservation may be permissible in undergraduate (MBBS) admissions. However, the apex court made it clear that reservation cannot be extended to postgraduate courses, where specialisation and expertise are very important, and it would be unconstitutional to extend reservation to PG courses. The detailed judgment in the case will be uploaded later in the day.

The apex court said this verdict will not affect the domicile reservation already granted. “Students who are undergoing PG courses and those who have already passed out from such residence category will not be affected,” said the apex court.

The apex court delivered the verdict on a clutch of petitions, which arose from the appeals over admission to PG medical courses at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, in 2019, heard the appeals against an order passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which struck down domicile reservations in PG medical admissions as unconstitutional. The apex court had referred the matter to a larger bench for an authoritative adjudication of the matter.